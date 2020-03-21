Today is Saturday March 21, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Texas Now Tops 300, Five Dead

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2020 at 4:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Texas now tops 300. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday 304 people have tested positive for the virus, up from about 200 on Friday. The number of deaths in the state remained at five. Dallas County has the greatest number of cases with 29, followed by Harris County with 25. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But some people, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, can suffer more severe illness.

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Texas Now Tops 300, Five Dead

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2020 at 4:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Texas now tops 300. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday 304 people have tested positive for the virus, up from about 200 on Friday. The number of deaths in the state remained at five. Dallas County has the greatest number of cases with 29, followed by Harris County with 25. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But some people, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, can suffer more severe illness.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement