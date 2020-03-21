AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has delayed the execution of a second death row inmate as the state tries to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ordered a 60-day delay of Tracy Beatty’s scheduled March 25 execution in “light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address that emergency.” Beatty was set to die for the 2003 slaying of his 62-year-old mother. The court noted it previously upheld his conviction and sentence. The court on Monday ordered a similar delay for John William Hummel’s scheduled execution on Wednesday.