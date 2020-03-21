HOUSTON (AP) — Houston residents waited in a line of cars more than a mile long as drive-thru testing for the new coronavirus begins in the city. The mayor and county officials on Thursday warned that there aren’t enough kits or protective gear to meet demand. Texas has reported more than 140 virus cases and five deaths. Public frustrations over the difficulty of getting tested have been building since the first U.S. case was confirmed Jan. 20. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says about 2,500 testing kits are available at the drive-thru at United Memorial Medical Center, and only those showing symptoms will be screened.