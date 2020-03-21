HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old Honduran man died by apparent suicide at one of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s family detention centers. ICE did not identify the man. It said he was pronounced dead at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after being found unresponsive at the Karnes County Residential Center in South Texas. The facility detains about 700 parents and children. The legal group RAICES says it was representing the man and called his death “devastating.” The death is the ninth to occur in ICE custody since the start of the governmental fiscal year in October, exceeding the eight deaths that occurred in the prior year.