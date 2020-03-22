DALLAS (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Texas now tops 300. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday 304 people have tested positive for the virus, up from about 200 on Friday. The number of deaths in the state remained at five. Dallas County has the greatest number of cases with 29, followed by Harris County with 25. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But some people, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, can suffer more severe illness.