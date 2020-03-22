Today is Sunday March 22, 2020
City Council Meeting Online in Athens

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2020 at 9:38 am
ATHENS — The city of Athens will hold their regularly scheduled city council meeting online Monday night. According to our news partner KETK, there will be no physical entrance to the meeting in keeping with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to limit gatherings. Staying in compliance with that order, city officials will conduct the regular business meeting of the city live on Facebook. The meeting will get underway at 5:30 p.m.

The public will be able to participate by sending comments as provided by the agenda and as permitted by the presiding officer during the meeting by sending an email to citysecretary@athenstx.gov. A recording of the Facebook Live meeting will be made and will be available to the public in accordance with the Open Meetings Act upon written request.

ATHENS — The city of Athens will hold their regularly scheduled city council meeting online Monday night. According to our news partner KETK, there will be no physical entrance to the meeting in keeping with Gov. Greg Abbott's order to limit gatherings. Staying in compliance with that order, city officials will conduct the regular business meeting of the city live on Facebook. The meeting will get underway at 5:30 p.m.

The public will be able to participate by sending comments as provided by the agenda and as permitted by the presiding officer during the meeting by sending an email to citysecretary@athenstx.gov. A recording of the Facebook Live meeting will be made and will be available to the public in accordance with the Open Meetings Act upon written request.

