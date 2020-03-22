Today is Sunday March 22, 2020
Court Dismissed in Gregg County for Next Several Weeks

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2020 at 9:46 am
LONGVIEW — Gregg County has announced that judges have canceled jury trials and jury service through May 1. According to our news partner KETK, the courts will not schedule or perform large docket calls through the first day of May and judges will not schedule or conduct “non-essential” proceedings, including criminal magisterial proceedings, CPS removal hearings, temporary restraining orders/temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings, family violence protective orders, emergency guardianship, and certain mental health proceedings.

Currently, the Gregg County Courthouse remains open, but the public is encouraged to avoid going to the courthouse unless it is vitally necessary. Many services can be accessed online at http://www.co.gregg.tx.us. For questions contact Gregg County.

