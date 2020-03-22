TYLER –Free curbside meals will continue to be provided by TISD Food services weekdays through April 3. Beginning Wednesday, Peete Elementary School will also be a pick up location along with Boulter, Hubbard, Moore, and Three Lakes middle schools, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Griffin Elementary School. Last week more than 5,000 grab and go meals were distributed to to students. According to Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD Superintendent, although this is a favorable amount of meals, he would like to see that number increase since the District currently has approximately 9,000 students participating in the free and reduced lunch program.

Additionally, beginning Monday, March 23, when students pick up lunches they will also have the opportunity to obtain grade-specific learning packets as part of the District’s distance learning curriculum. The packets provide a learning option to accommodate students without online access. The District’s partnership with the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) and The Mentoring Alliance will also continue. Along with the curbside lunches, ETFB and Mentoring Alliance volunteers will distribute emergency food boxes to help provide families with food beyond the curbside lunch.