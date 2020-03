KILGORE — Kilgore College announced 17 students have graduated from the Kilgore College Electric Power Technology program. This is the 26th KCEPT class to complete the certificate program, which covers 10 weeks. The public graduation celebration was done away with due to COVID-19 concerns. Sam Alston, of Mount Vernon, was awarded the “Top Hand Award,” which is presented to the student who earns the highest overall score in the course.