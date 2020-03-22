TYLER – TxDOT is planning construction and maintenance work around the Tyler district for the upcoming week begining Monday. In Longview, Judson Road/SH 502 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place as a city contractor conducts street work that is expected to take about three months to complete. In Smith County the I-20 Ramp Improvement Project will continue, among other items. To see the entire report for the Tyler District this week click the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/013-2020.html.