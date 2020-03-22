AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott brought Texans up to date Sunday afternoon providing the latest information on the state’s battle against the spread of COVID-19. There are 334 cases statewide, out of the 8,756 tests that have been conducted. Governor Abbott encouraged people to go to the state’s site for official numbers. Click the link for more details. https://dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus. Gov. Abbott said that he would NOT be issuing a ‘shelter in place.’

Instead, the Governor said that local officials would have the power to enact such a regulation. Gov. Abbott recently activated the national guard which will be deployed on Monday to help hospitals and healthcare in cities that need it. Many hospitals will also be adding beds to rooms to expand care if necessary. To date, there have been 6 deaths across the Lone Star State. The Governor said he does expect compliance with the order put in place on Thursday.