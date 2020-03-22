DALLAS (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says he’s issuing new orders to free up hospital resources to address the COVID-19 pandemic, as Texas saw it’s sixth death tied to disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Abbott said at a Sunday news conference that he has issued executive orders to allow hospitals to treat two patient in a room, rather than one, and directing heath care workers to postpone all “elective or non-essential” medical procedures. The announcement comes as state health officials say 334 people have tested positive for the virus. Officials in Dallas say an man in his 80s who had the disease died.