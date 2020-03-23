ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Meghan McCain announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her first child.

The View co-host, 35, and her husband Ben Domenech wed in November 2017.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain wrote in her announcement on Instagram. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

The news comes amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Fellow co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar are staying home as a precautionary measure over concerns during the pandemic.

While McCain is in good health, she made the decision to co-host from home. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with,” she said in her post Sunday. “Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite,” McCain continued. “I’m fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew.”

The setup will be similar to how Goldberg co-hosted the Emmy-winning daytime talk show last week. “I will continue to see you each morning on ‘The View,'” said McCain, joined the show in October 2017.

