Virtual volunteering: Ways to volunteer from home in the time of coronavirus

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2020 at 7:51 am

Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock(NEW YORK) -- With the novel coronavirus keeping many at home due to self isolation, many across the country have felt many emotions over the past few days.



And while worrying over the constant change from the pandemic, many are also worrying about others, but feel a sense of hopelessness in how they can help.



But Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, has launched a new way for people to help others in volunteer work all from the comfort of their own homes.



With many nonprofits struggling to meet the demand for their services due to the lack of volunteers, “Points of Light” gives people the chance to virtually extend a hand to those in need and launched a new online clearinghouse on their website for volunteering opportunities in many places across the country which you can search by location.



Volunteer opportunities include “Self-Help,” which connects isolated seniors through shared interests like music and art and the “Crisis Text Line,” which offers text-based counseling to help with coronavirus-related stress.



Here are a few more examples that many can choose from at home:



Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 national crisis-intervention and counseling service conducted exclusively through SMS text. Volunteers use the nonprofit’s web-based platform to provide emotional support to texters who are dealing with a wide range of issues -- bullying, self-harm, suicidal thoughts, and more. Prospective volunteers go through screening and a lengthy self-paced training. Once completed, volunteers sign-up to take one four-hour shift each week for a year.



BookShare.Org



Book Share offers thousands of books to people with reading disabilities. As an online volunteer you can either scan books to be added to the collection or edit books that have been scanned.



Translators Without Borders



Translators Without Borders recruits volunteers who want to translate texts into different languages for NGOs and nonprofits.

Be My Eyes



Be My Eyes is a free mobile app with one main goal: to make the world more accessible for blind and low-vision people. The app connects blind and low-vision individuals with sighted volunteers from all over the world through a live video call.



Catchafire



Catchafire uses their website to match professionals with nonprofits based on their skills, cause interest and time availability. You’ll find tons of skills-based volunteering opportunities, many of which can be completed virtually.



Smithsonian Digital Volunteer program



The Smithsonian Digital Volunteer program engages the public in making its collections more accessible. Digital volunteers transcribe historic documents and collection records to facilitate research and preserve these valuable assets for future generations.



Amnesty Decoders



Amnesty Decoders is an innovative platform for volunteers around the world to use their computers or phones to help our researchers sift through pictures, information and documents. Join a global network of digital volunteers helping us research and expose human rights violations.



Career Village



Career Village is an online platform where students ask career questions that are answered by people working, or that have worked, in that field. All you need is a LinkedIn account to start helping students become better informed about the career decisions they are facing.



Looking for more ways to help out? Former first lady Michelle Obama also suggested a few ways to lend a helping hand on her Instagram page.



From making a donation to your local food bank to picking up groceries for your most at-risk and older neighbors, Obama shares the many ways you can help during the coronavirus.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back