TYLER — On Monday East Texas Baptist University announced a partnership with Grace Community School in Tyler, that will offer brand new opportunities for students attending the High School. Juniors and Seniors at GCS can choose college-level courses through ETBU giving students dual credit course work toward both a high school diploma and a college degree simultaneously. ETBU will provide 27 hours of undergraduate general education courses to “college-ready” students at a reduced tuition rate of $100 per semester hour. Grace Community School plans to provide the technology necessary to support these dual credit courses, as well as the textbooks needed to complete the curriculum, making this an affordable way for high school upperclassmen to get ahead in their pursuit of a college degree.