Breaking News: Stocks Slump, Despite Fed Aid, as Virus Bill Stalls Again: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks ended another bumpy day broadly lower on Wall Street as investors waited to see if Democrats and Republicans can settle their differences on an economic rescue package. Major indexes ended down about 3% Monday, having been down as much as 5%. The Dow closed down 582 points. The Nasdaq fell 19, while the S&P 500 dropped 68 points.

Earlier, markets got a bump following the latest announcement of support from the Federal Reserve. The Fed said it would buy as much government debt as needed to help markets operate smoothly and lend money to businesses and local governments, but the gains quickly vanished. Markets are likely to remain volatile as long as the coronavirus outbreak accelerates.