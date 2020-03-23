WASHINGTON D.C. — On Sunday, Texas Rep. District 1 Louie Gohmert released a 60-second PSA about the coronavirus and what people can do in response. According to our news partner KETK, the congressman began by saying, “In this time of great challenges please be concerned but also understand that fear itself creates more problems.” He continued to ask people not to buy emotionally. “Now panic purchases are causing more panic purchases,” he said.

Gohmert said there is no shortage of toilet paper, except that people are buying substantially more than is necessary. “But those at higher risk are our senior citizens and individuals with pre-existing conditions,” Gohmert said.He is asking people to contact those individuals and ask if they need help shopping. Then if you feel safe, drop the groceries off on the front porch. He put the finishing touches on the announcement by inviting the community to reach out to him if they need help and concluded saying, “God can bless us if we’re willing.”