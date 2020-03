ATHENS — A church missions group from Thrive Community Church in Athens is stranded in Honduras. Pastor Nathan Herrington told KTBB on Monday,”We were supposed to leave last Friday, but have been staying inside our hotel and working to get home.” Herrington continued, “Everything has just kind of gone haywire around here right now, the government, the Embassy, they are basically creating a road map, because nothing like this has ever happened.” The group consists of 13.