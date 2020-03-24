beyhanyazar/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday that the country would be imposing a "total ban" on Indians venturing outside their homes to combat the spread of coronavirus, in perhaps the largest restriction on the movement of people the world has seen. Addressing the nation in a televised address, Modi said the strict lockdown was necessary to "save India and every Indian." "From 12 midnight tonight, the entire country will go under a complete lockdown," he said. "To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes." The prime minister said the curfew would be enforced for the next 21 days, as health experts had advised this was the most important period to counteract the spread of the coronavirus. "Stay wherever you are in the country," he added. Prime Minister Modi also pledged a budget of $2 billion to be used to help treat the pandemic. A lockdown was already in effect in several Indian states and cities, including the capital of Delhi, but the new measures announced mark perhaps the most sweeping restriction to ordinary life seen in any country since the coronavirus outbreak began. India has so far recorded 519 confirmed cases of coronavirus and ten deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. However, some experts have warned that the country is set for a dramatic rise in cases, amid criticism that health authorities had not been testing people displaying symptoms widely enough. With an estimated population of 1.3 billion people, it is the world's largest democracy. The prime minister maintained that social distancing was the only viable option to combat the spread of coronavirus, and that the three weeks of lockdown was "absolutely necessary." Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

India sets a 21-day ‘complete lockdown’ to stop coronavirus spread

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2020 at 10:43 am

