TYLER –Linda Goelzer with Carter BloodCare told KTBB on Tuesday, “it is still safe to donate blood during the coronavirus pandemic.” According to Goelzer, donating blood does not transmit the novel coronavirus, because it’s a respiratory virus, not bloodborne. “We need donors. We have to protect the supply, and it’s safe to donate,” said Goelzer, “We’re all doing the same thing, and we’re all trying to prevent an unintended health emergency of a blood supply shortage on top of the COVID-19 emergency.” If you would like to set up an appointment in Tyler you can click the link. https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/center/24.