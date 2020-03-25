TYLER — As of Wednesday afternoon, the Smith County Joint Information Center reports there are 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases county wide — and the county’s first death, with a 91-year-old man reported as the victim. That information came at a midday interagency briefing in Tyler. Evidence of community spread of the COVID-19 virus has been found in the county. Best practices: Call Centers established for patient screening. The Smith County Emergency Operations Center is active and meeting seven days a week to coordinate the best response for the Smith County community.

“We are asking the public to contact their healthcare provider prior to visiting hospitals or emergency rooms for treatment. It is very important for the mitigation of the spread of Coronavirus that all potential patients are screened so healthcare providers can to prepare for their arrival.”

If you are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit http://www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit.

To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with UT Health East Texas, patients may call (903) 596- DOCS. To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, patients may call (903) 606-DOCS. **In the event of an emergency, call 911.

City of Tyler

The Tyler City Council Meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, will be closed to the public but streamed live online. People wanting to give public comment can do so by calling (903) 363-0651 during the meeting. Callers must limit their comments to the item being discussed on the floor. Members of the public may view the meetings live at https://www.facebook.com/CityofTylerTexas.

The City of Tyler will extend modified facility operations until Friday, April 17, this includes the closure of the Tyler Recycle Center. All events City-operated or in a City facility have been suspended through April 17. Get more information on closures or adjusted services: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/communications/coronavirus-updates

Smith County

On Monday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran made clear that—at this time—he has no intention presently to sign a generalized “shelter in place” order for Smith County that would further restrict the activities of Smith County citizens and businesses as a result of COVID-19 beyond the restrictions imposed at the state level by the Governor of Texas.

Smith County remains open to the public, but with limited walk-in services. The County encourages people to conduct their businesses online. Many non-essential services are by appointment only. The Smith County Tax Office is closed to the public until further notice, but is still working to assist Smith County residents and businesses. Employees will continue working, answering the phones and mail. For more information or to make a payment, call (903) 590-2920 for property taxes and (903) 590-2900 for auto registration. Jury duty continues to be suspended through May 1. For a full list of adjusted services, please visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/corona-virus-information.

Tyler Independent School District

Tyler ISD launched its districtwide Distance Learning program to students and families on Monday, March 23. Students/parents are encouraged to complete distance learning online, however grade specific instructional packets are available at the Curbside Meal locations for those without online access or devices. Students and parents should contact their teachers directly with questions.

The Curbside Meal program continues to see success, as it provided more than 2,400 lunches Monday, March 23, which is half the number of meals from March 16-20. Beginning Wednesday, March 25, Peete Elementary and T.J. Austin Elementary schools will be added to the location list and will also have instructional packets for those who need them. Visit http://www.tylerisd.org/covid19 for answers to Frequently Asked Questions and/or more information.

Hospital Updates

Both CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and UT Health East Texas have expanded telehealth services and online screening tools to best serve their patients. Telehealth services will be HIPPA-compliant. UT Health East Texas patients may access this service by calling (903) 596-DOCS (3627). CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic patients may schedule this service through the MyChart App or by calling (903) 606-DOCS (3627).

Texas Department of Public Safety

In response to the current health threat associated with COVID-19, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is limiting access to North Texas DPS Offices until Monday, April 6, 2020. This action is being taken to protect both the health and safety of the public as well as our employees. If you have a confirmed, scheduled appointment at an office, please contact the number you were provided with your confirmation.

Visit Texas.gov or call 1-866-DL-RENEW to learn of the many ways to conduct their DL transactions online without the need to come into an office. For additional information about renewing your driver license or ID card, visit the DPS website.