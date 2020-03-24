TYLER — The city of Tyler verbalized on Tuesday, that until further notice, Tyler’s City Council will conduct all meetings utilizing online live streaming. This move according to a press release from the city is based on guidance from federal, state and local health officials and under the direction of orders issued by Texas Governor Gregg Abbott,There will be no face-to-face interactions between members of the public and public officials during these meetings. People wanting to give public comment can do so by calling (903) 363-0651 during the meeting. Callers must limit their comments to the item being discussed on the floor. The next meeting is on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Members of the public may view the meetings live at http://www.facebook.com/CityofTylerTexas.