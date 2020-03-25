AUSTIN (AP) – Several more major Texas cities have ordered their residents to stay in their homes to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, even as Gov. Greg Abbott continues to resist calls for a statewide order. Houston, Austin, El Paso and Fort Worth all issued stay-at-home orders Tuesday, following the lead of officials in the Dallas and San Antonio areas. The restrictions mean residents must stay at home except for essential activities. Generally, businesses including grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants with deliver and takeout will remain open during such orders.