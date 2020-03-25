AUSTIN (AP) – Governors across the nation are rejecting President Donald Trump’s new accelerated timeline for reopening the U.S. economy, as they continued to impose more restrictions on travel and public life in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The dismissal of Trump’s new timeframe – he said he believes the U.S. could reopen by mid-April – came from both Republicans and Democrats, from leaders struggling to manage hot spots of the outbreak and those still trying to mitigate a further spread.