AUSTIN (AP) – The AARP says “vulnerable older people” should follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control about the risks of the coronavirus. That statement Tuesday came after Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said older Americans can “take care of ourselves” while calling for the U.S. to get back to work and restart the economy. The CDC says people over the age of 75 face a higher risk for the coronavirus. Patrick’s comments drew swift backlash on social media. President Donald Trump says he wants the country getting back to business in weeks, not months.