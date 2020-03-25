Dariildo/iStock(NEW YORK) — Beauty mogul and businesswoman Huda Kattan announced that her popular cosmetics company will be donating $100,000 to freelance makeup artists who have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to kick-start the way that we’re giving back by shining a spotlight on some amazing

makeup artists and giving cash to some MUAs who may be struggling right now,” Kattan wrote on Instagram alongside a heartfelt video.

Huda Beauty will split the $100,000 among 100 freelance makeup artists and Kattan encouraged her followers to tag artists in the comment section.

“I started out as a makeup artist and I know how hard it is to make ends meet, even when the economy is healthy,” Kattan told Good Morning America. “COVID-19 has affected us not only physically but financially, socially and mentally. This makeup artist initiative is just the beginning of our journey to help the world and our industry during this unexpectedly challenging time.”

She continued, “We hope this gesture offers freelance artists, within the makeup community that we love, a bit of much-needed relief. As a brand, we believe the only way to get through adversity is by acting with kindness and positivity and we aren’t stopping here.”

Kattan’s massive pledge has caught the attention of more than two million people with many people praising her efforts to help those in need.

She explained that 100 winners will be randomly selected. Each winner’s Instagram account will also be shared on Huda Beauty’s platform starting March 26.

“We really want to take a bit of financial burden off their shoulders even if it’s just enough to pay for a month’s worth of groceries and supplies to stay safe,” Kattan said. “We want them to know that they are a huge part of our community, that we appreciate them and that we know the financial uncertainty and fear that they are experiencing as a result of COVID-19.”

She went on, “If this type of global pandemic occurred when I was getting my start, I’m not sure I’d be where I am today. It’s time to pay it forward to keep people on their feet until the situation slows down.”

Freelance makeup artists around the world have been particularly affected because much of their job requires in-person physical contact. Guidance from health officials strongly discourages that behavior now.

Celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli previously told Good Morning America, “As a New York City-based makeup artist, I’m already feeling the impact. I knew it was coming, especially because it’s such an intimate profession.”

Another great way to give back is by setting up online consultations for one-on-one tutorials as well as leaving reviews or promoting digital content created by artists. Tipping or donating to these artists via platforms such as Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal are encouraged as well.

