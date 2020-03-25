Kim Kardashian West’s KKW and Kylie Cosmetics close production amid coronavirus

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) -- As many businesses pause production in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty said its fulfillment center is temporarily closing.



"The health and safety of our community is our top priority," KKW Beauty tweeted along with a full statement from the brand. "Thank you for your patience and understanding."



"Due to current health orders in California, our fulfillment center is temporarily closing," the statement said. "While our website remains available to accept orders, our fulfillment center cannot guarantee delivery dates at this time."



Any orders placed on or after March 16 can be canceled for a full refund.

KKW Beauty hasn't announced when fulfillment centers will re-open, but the cosmetics company said it will continue to keep customers updated.



Similarly, Kylie Cosmetics, which is Kylie Jenner's massive beauty company, also posted a statement that its facilities would be temporarily closing as well.

"Your order will receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping," a statement from Kylie Cosmetics' statement said.



