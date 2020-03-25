Today is Wednesday March 25, 2020
Former Texas A&M Basketball Player David Edwards Dead at 48

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2020 at 5:17 pm
COLLEGE STATION (AP) – Former Texas A&M basketball player David Edwards has died in his home state of New York. He was 48. The school says Edwards died Monday. Former teammate Charles Henderson posted on social media that Edwards died of complications from the new coronavirus. The Associated Press couldn’t independently confirm Henderson’s account. Edwards still holds Texas A&M’s record for assists in a season. He had 265 as a senior in 1993-94 while helping the Aggies reach the NIT. Edwards is second on the school’s career list in assists and steals. He averaged 13.5 points per game.

