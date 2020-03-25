MARSHALL — On Wednesday, East Texas Baptist University made the decision to finish out the Spring Semester online. The University said their Emergency Response Team has closely monitored the Coronavirus daily all across the U.S. Leaders say, “the Coronavirus global pandemic that we currently face in our country is the gravest public health crisis in the last century, and the rapid rate at which it has developed and spread across the globe has led to uncertainty.

ETBU is striving to take proactive measures that are in the best interest of the health and safety of the University community.” The school had hoped to reunite on-campus this semester; however citing their goal of protecting the entire University Community,they moved forward with, what they described, as a very difficult decision.