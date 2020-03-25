TYLER — An employee of the U.S. Postal Service at the Tyler Main Post Office has tested positive for COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, USPS said it is in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance officials provide. The service said it believes the risk is low for employees to get the coronavirus who work at the Tyler Main Post Office, but they will keep those employees updated as information and guidance becomes available.

USPS said it cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further details about their condition. The agency also stressed that the CDC, World Health Organization, and the U.S. Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages.