Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are taking social distancing very seriously and here’s the proof.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 39-year-old shared apicture of his Sinner producer wife in the middle of a bright white snow-covered landing lined with beautiful green trees cascading down the sides of a mountain. A few clouds hover in the bright blue sky behind her and a furry pup stands on all fours in front.

“Out here social distancing with the fam,” the Man of the Woods crooner wrote. “I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy. We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time.”

Timberlake then directed his followers to take a gander at his Instagram stories for ways to support their local communities.

“While there’s a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there’s also a lot of good and so many ways to help,” he added. “Spread the word.”

The Grammy-Award winning musician and actor tagged four different organizations — The American Red Cross, Feeding America, Save the Children and World Central Kitchen — in both his post and to stories.

