Federal prosecutors to announce drug charges against Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2020 at 9:28 am

DNY59/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Federal prosecutors in New York will announce drug charges Thursday against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other government officials, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.



The charges include narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons possession conspiracy. Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, will formally discuss the charges at a news conference.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

