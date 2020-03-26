NBA star Russell Westbrook details how he’s helping LA families hit hard by coronavirus

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2020 at 9:40 am

ABC News(LOS ANGELES) -- As the NBA season remains at a standstill, one of its star players has found a way to lend a helping hand to those most in need amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Los Angeles native Russell Westbrook joined Good Morning America via Skype from his home to discuss how he and his wife Nina have joined forces with Mayor Eric Garcetti's office through their Why Not? Foundation to launch the Angeleno Campaign.



"I'm excited about it. It's a campaign that's something that will be from my foundation finding ways to give cash and give access to families and people that's in need, especially in a time like this," he explained. "Obviously in times like this, you have to find ways to immediately impact as many people as possible, and I think this is the best way to do it thus far."



He added that being able to use his platform to give back to his hometown is "a blessing."

For people who want to help, Westbrook said "text LA Love to 21000. You can donate there, text it there, and it's very easy and very simple to do."



"My biggest thing now is to impact and inspire as many people as possible," he reiterated. "I'm trying to find more ways to give people hope, confidence, a sense of swagger to themselves that they can do and put their mind to do anything they want to do."



With the NBA season on an indefinite hiatus, Westbrook said he has enjoyed the time to be home with his wife and children.



"It's been great. My kids, I'm pretty sure they enjoy it so much. It's something that I really enjoy getting a chance to wake up with them every morning," the Houston Rockets point guard said.



He added that he's been able to help his wife, who is a former UCLA basketball star, "with the daily duties that she's always been doing."



"[She's been] doing an amazing job of raising our children while I'm away, and so I'm excited, I'm blessed to be home with the family, and I'm enjoying myself," he said.



Westbrook has also found fun and inventive ways to train at home with his family as they stay home amid the pandemic.



He took on the viral pushup challenge on Instagram and leveled up with some added weight, courtesy of his 3-year-old son Noah.



"[I'm] finding ways to be able to bring all of us together, and if that's the push-up challenge with your kid on your back, I think we should all try it and kind of see what happens," he said with a laugh. "My son's pretty big and pretty heavy, but we managed it."

