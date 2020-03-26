GREGG COUNTY — On Tuesday Gregg County issued a “voluntary shelter in place”. At that time the county had one confirmed coronavirus case, but are still waiting to get results on several administered tests. Late Wednesday afternoon the order was issued as a “MANDATORY SHELTER IN PLACE.” On Thursday, Public Information Officer Shawn Hara told KTBB how leaders came to that decision, “So they decided to put the “voluntary shelter in place restrictions, which meant it was totally up to individuals, but they said, that if we get some of these returns back and we see we have these positive cases for sure then we are going to go to that mandatory. So, that’s what they did, because the very next day, we had two more confirmed cases.” The mandate begins at 11:59 p.m Thursday night.