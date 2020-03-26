Today is Thursday March 26, 2020
Texas is Bigger: Lone Star State’s Metros Lead Decade Growth

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2020 at 2:51 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Everything really is bigger in Texas. New figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that three metro areas in the Lone Star State had some of the biggest population gains over the past decade. Dallas increased by 1.2 million people, the most of any U.S. metro area. It was followed by Houston, which added another 1.1 million residents over the decade. Austin grew by more than a half million residents from 2010 to 2019, the eighth biggest numeric growth among U.S. metros. Phoenix’s population of 4.9 million residents last year knocked Boston off the list of top 10 most populous metro areas.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Everything really is bigger in Texas. New figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that three metro areas in the Lone Star State had some of the biggest population gains over the past decade. Dallas increased by 1.2 million people, the most of any U.S. metro area. It was followed by Houston, which added another 1.1 million residents over the decade. Austin grew by more than a half million residents from 2010 to 2019, the eighth biggest numeric growth among U.S. metros. Phoenix’s population of 4.9 million residents last year knocked Boston off the list of top 10 most populous metro areas.

