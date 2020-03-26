Today is Thursday March 26, 2020
Breaking News: Stocks Surge Again on Wall Street after Senate Passes Coronavirus Aid Bill

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2020 at 3:17 pm
Breaking News: Stocks Surge Again on Wall Street after Senate Passes Coronavirus Aid Bill: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks are surged again on Wall Street Thursday as a massive coronavirus relief bill gets closer to passing Congress. Major indexes jumped more than 6%, bringing the S&P 500 up 17% since Monday. The Dow was up 1,352 points Thursday. The Nasdaq jumped 413, and the S&P rose by 155 points.

The astonishing rally came even as the massive scale of the downturn slamming the economy becomes more apparent. Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, shattering the record set in 1982. The S&P 500 remains 22% below its February high and analysts expect more dire economic headlines in the days ahead. The rescue bill cleared the Senate late Wednesday and is headed for a House vote Friday.

Breaking News: Stocks Surge Again on Wall Street after Senate Passes Coronavirus Aid Bill: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks are surged again on Wall Street Thursday as a massive coronavirus relief bill gets closer to passing Congress. Major indexes jumped more than 6%, bringing the S&P 500 up 17% since Monday. The Dow was up 1,352 points Thursday. The Nasdaq jumped 413, and the S&P rose by 155 points.

The astonishing rally came even as the massive scale of the downturn slamming the economy becomes more apparent. Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, shattering the record set in 1982. The S&P 500 remains 22% below its February high and analysts expect more dire economic headlines in the days ahead. The rescue bill cleared the Senate late Wednesday and is headed for a House vote Friday.

