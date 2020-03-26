TYLER — Tyler ISD is supporting local hospitals and non-profits during mandated state school closures. “Tyler ISD loves our community and is willing to do what we can to care for our students, families, and community at large,” Dr. Marty Crawford said. “During this unprecedented time, the District is committed to providing whatever services or resources we can to help meet the needs of the community.”

Here are just some of the things Tyler ISD has been able to do with its resources during this community mitigation period:

Tyler ISD Custodial Services has donated face masks, face shields, gowns, foot booties, gloves, full protective suits, goggles and hand sanitizer to local hospitals;

Tyler ISD Health Services is lending its stock of temporal thermometers to local health agencies to help with screening efforts where supplies may be low;

And, the Tyler ISD Transportation department is on standby to help Meals on Wheels deliver meals to the homebound across East Texas.

“As a District, we benefit from our community partners providing care and support to our students and programs in a variety of ways throughout a traditional school year,” Crawford continued. “Donating our services in ways such as these is just a small way we can give back to help our community partners in ways they now need most.”​

Taking care of our own, the District is sending buses out to deliver curbside meals and instructional packets to areas of most need. Since March 16, the District has provided free curbside meals to children and students 18 and under at six campus locations throughout the city. Due to increased need, the District recently added two additional locations to the list.

In addition, Tyler ISD rolled out a Distance Learning plan to keep students engaged and learning while at home. The plan includes online instructional assignments, as well as the option to complete assignments using workbooks and other consumables for households without internet or devices. Distance Learning resources, as well as guidance and counseling and other important resources, are located on its http://www.tylerisd.org/covid19 webpage.