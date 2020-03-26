Today is Thursday March 26, 2020
Texas Requires New York, New Orleans Travelers to Quarantine

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2020 at 5:42 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas is joining other states in imposing quarantines on travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that people arriving by plane from New Orleans also must self-isolate for two weeks. New Orleans is becoming a major center of COVID-19 worries as the number of cases surpassed 2,300 and deaths climbed to 86. Governors in Florida and Maryland announced similar restrictions this week pertaining to New York.

