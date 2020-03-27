Today is Friday March 27, 2020
Three Migrant Children in U.S. Custody Test Positive for Virus

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2020 at 4:26 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – Three immigrant children currently in U.S. government custody at a New York facility have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Office of Refugee Resettlement said Thursday that it has suspended releases from centers in New York that house immigrant children apprehended by U.S. border authorities without their parents or a guardian. The office says five staff members at three separate facilities in New York have also tested positive for the virus as well as a staff member at a Texas center and a foster parent in Washington state. The announcement comes a day after immigrant advocates asked a federal judge to release about 1,200 children who have been in custody more than 30 days over virus concerns.

