Today is Friday March 27, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2020 at 7:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Peter Summers/Getty Images(LONDON) — The prime minister of the U.K., Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus after developing mild symptoms.

In a video posted on his official Twitter page, the prime minister said that he was tested for the illness after suffering a high temperature and a persistent cough, and will now be self-isolating for 14 days.

He will continue to lead the government via video-conference call.

“After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. “The test was carried out in No 10 by [National Health Service] staff and the result of the test was positive. In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.”

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2020 at 7:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Peter Summers/Getty Images(LONDON) — The prime minister of the U.K., Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus after developing mild symptoms.

In a video posted on his official Twitter page, the prime minister said that he was tested for the illness after suffering a high temperature and a persistent cough, and will now be self-isolating for 14 days.

He will continue to lead the government via video-conference call.

“After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. “The test was carried out in No 10 by [National Health Service] staff and the result of the test was positive. In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.”

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement