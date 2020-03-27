Peter Summers/Getty Images(LONDON) — The prime minister of the U.K., Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus after developing mild symptoms.

In a video posted on his official Twitter page, the prime minister said that he was tested for the illness after suffering a high temperature and a persistent cough, and will now be self-isolating for 14 days.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

He will continue to lead the government via video-conference call.

“After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. “The test was carried out in No 10 by [National Health Service] staff and the result of the test was positive. In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.”

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.