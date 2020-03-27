TYLER — Due to the coronavirus, many non-essential businesses have been shut down. This has caused companies to reduce employees’ hours and lay off workers. According to our news partner KETK, to help with unemployment, Workforce Solutions in Tyler is helping. The organization helps people apply for benefits and helps laid-off workers find new jobs. The office is closed to the public, but you can call (903) 561-8131 or visit their website. With unemployment reaching an all-time high, they are receiving a large number of calls. “We’ve had over 500 calls in a day,” said manager Stephen Lynch. East Texas workers dealing with job losses are adjusting to their new challenges. Workforce Solutions say the best way to apply for benefits is online. If you make a call to the call center, remember to be patient and persistent.