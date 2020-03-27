Severe weather expected to hit the Midwest with damaging winds, tornado threat

ABC News(NEW YORK) -- A major storm system will move out of the Rockies into the Plains and the Midwest Friday and into Saturday with a threat for strong tornadoes, huge hail and damaging winds.



This storm already brought up to 35 inches of snow just north of Salt Lake City.



Near Rapid City, South Dakota, 2 to 4 inches of snow made roads icy, creating dangerous road conditions, several spin outs and accidents along I-90 Thursday.



Also, golf ball size hail was reported overnight from Kansas to Illinois.



The next round of severe weather is expected to continue Friday from Kansas to Illinois with a big threat for large hail and tornadoes.



By Saturday, the center of the storm moves into the Midwest with an even higher threat for severe weather, including strong tornadoes.



A life-threatening weather situation is possible in Illinois this weekend.



Meanwhile, Thursday brought more record heat to the South. More than three dozen record highs were tied or broken from Kentucky all the way down to southern Texas and east to Florida.



Here some of the heat records from Thursday:

McAllen, Texas - 100 degrees

Miami - 89 degrees

Oklahoma City - 92 degrees

Tulsa, Oklahoma - 94 degrees

Midland, Texas - 94 degrees

Pensacola, Florida - 84 degrees

Mobile, Alabama - 86 degrees

Evansville, Indiana - 81 degrees

Galveston, Texas - 81 degrees

Tupelo, Mississippi - 89 degrees

Amarillo, Texas - 88 degrees

Paducah, Kentucky - 83 degrees

And even more record heat is expected Friday across the South. Some cities in southern Texas will once again approach 100 degrees.



