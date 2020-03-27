KILGORE — The city of Kilgore has issued a shelter in place order. While Gregg County issued a shelter in place on Wednesday, March 25, parts of Kilgore fall out of the jurisdiction. That initiated Kilgore May Ronnie Spradlin to issue his own executive order of shelter in place for residents. The order goes into effect Thursday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m. and ends on April 9.

VAN — The city of Van has issued a shelter in place order. The order goes into effect Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and will last until Friday, April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

What you can do

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Go to work for an essential business

What you shouldn’t do…

Go to work unless you are providing essential services

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care facilities