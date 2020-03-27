Sushiman/iStock(NEW YORK) -- The coronavirus pandemic has quickly evolved from a health crisis to a financial one, shuttering businesses, upending entire industries and sending financial markets reeling. Here's the latest news on how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting the economy: After three-day rally, markets slip Friday After three days of back-to-back gains, U.S. financial markets slipped Friday as the coronavirus pandemic wages on. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 700 points, or over 3%, when U.S. markets opened Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also both dropped approximately 3% Friday morning. The United States now has nearly 86,000 cases of COVID-19, the highest number in the world. At least 1,300 people have died in the U.S. Moreover, in New York City -- the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic -- Mayor Bill de Blasio projected Friday morning that "over half the people in this city will ultimately be infected." Equity markets have seesawed for weeks as the COVID-19 outbreak has sowed uncertainty among investors. A $2 trillion stimulus package to help lessen the blow of the outbreak on the economy was approved by the Senate earlier this week, leading to the three-day market rally ahead of Friday's tumble. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Coronavirus economic updates: Markets slip after three-day rally

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2020 at 8:47 am

Sushiman/iStock(NEW YORK) -- The coronavirus pandemic has quickly evolved from a health crisis to a financial one, shuttering businesses, upending entire industries and sending financial markets reeling.



Here's the latest news on how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting the economy:



After three-day rally, markets slip Friday



After three days of back-to-back gains, U.S. financial markets slipped Friday as the coronavirus pandemic wages on.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 700 points, or over 3%, when U.S. markets opened Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also both dropped approximately 3% Friday morning.



The United States now has nearly 86,000 cases of COVID-19, the highest number in the world. At least 1,300 people have died in the U.S.



Moreover, in New York City -- the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic -- Mayor Bill de Blasio projected Friday morning that "over half the people in this city will ultimately be infected."



Equity markets have seesawed for weeks as the COVID-19 outbreak has sowed uncertainty among investors.



A $2 trillion stimulus package to help lessen the blow of the outbreak on the economy was approved by the Senate earlier this week, leading to the three-day market rally ahead of Friday's tumble.



