An MTA motorman is dead and at least a dozen other people are injured in a suspicious fire on a Harlem subway car that spewed heavy smoke through stations and tunnels and further delayed service already curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fire broke out inside a northbound No. 2 train as it entered the 110th Street station, near Central Park, just after 3:15 a.m.

“We are devastated by this. This is a hard moment for New York City Transit,” said Sarah Feinberg, the interim president of the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

As the No. 2 train reached 110th Street, an employee on the train reported heavy smoke and fire in the second car. The motorman was found on the tracks and later pronounced dead.

There are several other fires at 86th, 96th and 116th Streets that police said may be connected.

“The most important thing I need is witnesses to come forward,” said NYPD Deputy Chief Brian McGee.

