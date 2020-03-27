TYLER — Smith County has issued a “Mandatory Stay at Home Order” in an attempt to mitigate the Coronavirus in the county. The order will go into effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. There are now 27 cases of COVID 19 in Smith County. In a press conference aired by our sister station KETK, Judge Nathaniel Moran said, “treat everyone as if they have the Coronavirus.” Tyler Mayor Heines says, “the only way we can fight this fight and win is by social distancing. Just pause, pause. Normally Judges and Mayors are calling people to action, but right now we are asking people to stay put, that is what we are asking, Stay home.” Judge Moran said, “we hope that people will do the right thing and if they are not essential personell, stay at home. If it gets to a situation where people are not complying they could be fined $1,000 and up to 6 months in jail, again we hope that it does not get to that point.”

Tyler City Manager, Edward Broussard, “said that Tyler Police have been made aware of the action steps taken.” Judge Moran said, “it is no ones desire to have to fine any business, we believe that we will get compliance from the fine folks of Smith County.” Judge Moran concluded the briefing by quoting a scripture from the bible, 2 Tim 1:7,”God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and love and of a sound mind.” The latest Smith County COVID-19 information is available by clicking the link. https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/corona-virus-information