Breaking News: 27 Cases of COVID 19; Smith County Orders Shelter in Place: TYLER — Smith County has ordered a mandatory shelter-in place to mitigate the Coronavirus in the county. County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the order is effective at 11:59 tonight. Moran says, “Treat everyone as if they have the coronavirus.” There are now 27 cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

In a briefing seen on our news partner KETK, Tyler Mayor Heines said, “The only way we can fight this fight and win is by social distancing. Just pause, pause. Normally judges and mayors are calling people to action, but right now it’s unnatural to say pause, but that is what we are asking. Stay home.”