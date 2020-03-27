LONGVIEW — The Longview 150 Parade has been rescheduled for Aug. 29,at 10 a.m. in Downtown Longview. The rain date for the parade is Sept. 12. Main Street co-rdinator Melida Heien said in a press release on Friday, “While rescheduling events of this magnitude is always difficult, we really wanted to continue to celebrate our community’s big birthday. It definitely gives us something to look forward to with hope that better days are ahead.”

Applications are available online. Application deadline for entries is close of business Aug. 7. All applications that have been received for the original parade will be transferred to the new date.