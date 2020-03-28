PALESTINE — The city of Palestine has issued a statement addressing concerns related to public meetings in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say, in part, “Continuing efforts have been authorized and are underway to improve by making all adjustments needed to ensure that future City Council meetings which may be completely remote and electronic will allow for the public and press to participate in a way that ensures they can both hear and comment on the items under discussion.”

