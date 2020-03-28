Today is Saturday March 28, 2020
Texas Ambulance Provider to Do Coronavirus Testing at Homes

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2020 at 8:48 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A North Texas ambulance provider is partnering with health officials so that its paramedics can go into homes and perform coronavirus testing on previously screened patients. Specially trained paramedics with MedStar will be sent to the homes of Tarrant County residents who are being investigated by officials as possibly having the virus. Matt Zavadsky, a spokesman for the ambulance provider, says the tests aren’t open to the public, only for those being monitored by the county health department. Specially trained paramedics will go to a home, take a swab from a patient and return the sample for testing. The home visits will take about 30 minutes.

